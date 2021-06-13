Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fosston, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Fosston

Posted by 
Fosston News Beat
Fosston News Beat
 9 days ago

FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvKnTd00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fosston News Beat

Fosston News Beat

Fosston, MN
3
Followers
75
Post
479
Views
ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fosston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fosston, MNPosted by
Fosston News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Fosston

(FOSSTON, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fosston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Fosston, MNPosted by
Fosston News Beat

Fosston is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(FOSSTON, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fosston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.