Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canaan, CT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Canaan

Posted by 
Canaan Today
Canaan Today
 9 days ago

CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0aSvKmau00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canaan Today

Canaan Today

Canaan, CT
5
Followers
83
Post
274
Views
ABOUT

With Canaan Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Canaan, CTPosted by
Canaan Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CANAAN, CT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Canaan Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.