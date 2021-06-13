4-Day Weather Forecast For Canaan
CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.