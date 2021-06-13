Sandra Coffey: “Not everyone is going to like you or should like you”

YouTube is the most popular video platform in the world when it comes to consuming content of almost any kind, but despite this enormous success, it is still lacking in some essential functions that would help, above all, to popularize it as a place to listen. music frequently. But controls and tools escape him that, finally, it seems that Google is going to incorporate sooner rather than later. One of these controls is very common in all streaming music apps and has to do with the famous loop option, the one that repeats the same theme over and over again until we get tired of listening to it. Well, that loop function that is present on the YouTube page through desktop browsers, those of Mountain View have decided to take it to applications for mobile devices. A progressive launch This loop button (loop in our case) has been seen by a good number of users who have started to have it available within the Android app. Although it was discovered a few days ago, now it seems that it is reaching more accounts that are the ones that are being able to choose to play the video over and over again until we wear it out. Something that is designed, as you may have imagined, for the reproduction of musical themes within the platform. To find out if you already have this new playback control available, you must go to YouTube and press play on any video. Now, you touch on the three vertical points that you will see at the top right to display the menu in which it is possible to change the resolution, put or remove the subtitles or choose a different playback speed. In case of being one of the winners, you will see the new control in a similar way to how it appears in the screenshot that you have just above. As we told you, this new control seems designed for YouTube’s musical leg, which continues to try to make its way among giants such as Spotify or Apple Music and which has the advantage that its flat rate not only includes the original versions of the songs, but also their official video clips. In addition to the fact that for the same price that we get millions of songs, we get the possibility of eliminating all the ads that Google gives us before, during and after each video on YouTube. So watch out to see if that loop comes to you soon.