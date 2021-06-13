Cancel
Sandra Coffey: "Not everyone is going to like you or should like you"

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoubt is all part of the journey, so too is rejection. Not everyone is going to like you or should like you. Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

thriveglobal.com
College SportsThrive Global

Terry Warren of Warren Executive Coach: “What opportunity I would have missed if I had not taken the risk of the new chapter”

