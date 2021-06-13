Daily Weather Forecast For Lame Deer
LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 68 °F
- 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
