Teec Nos Pos, AZ

Sun forecast for Teec Nos Pos — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Teec Nos Pos News Beat
 9 days ago

(TEEC NOS POS, AZ) A sunny Sunday is here for Teec Nos Pos, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Teec Nos Pos:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0aSvKdeN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Teec Nos Pos, AZ
ABOUT

With Teec Nos Pos News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

