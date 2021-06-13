Cancel
Henry, IL

Weather Forecast For Henry

Henry Voice
 9 days ago

HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvKbsv00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Henry, IL
With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

