Russellville, MO

Russellville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Russellville Digest
Russellville Digest
 9 days ago

RUSSELLVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvKR0X00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Russellville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

