Milford Daily Weather Forecast

MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



