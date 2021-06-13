Cancel
Milford, ME

Milford Daily Weather Forecast

Milford News Watch
 9 days ago

MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aSvKQ7o00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milford, ME
