Milford Daily Weather Forecast
MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
