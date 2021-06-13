Daily Weather Forecast For Freer
FREER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 98 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.