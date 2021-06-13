Cancel
Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For Freer

Freer Today
Freer Today
 9 days ago

FREER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSvKPF500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Freer, TX
With Freer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

