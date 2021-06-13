Cancel
Tracy, MN

Weather Forecast For Tracy

Tracy Journal
Tracy Journal
 9 days ago

TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvKMq800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

