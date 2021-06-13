Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcgregor, MN

Sunday has sun for Mcgregor — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Mcgregor Daily
Mcgregor Daily
 9 days ago

(MCGREGOR, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mcgregor. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mcgregor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSvKK4g00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcgregor Daily

Mcgregor Daily

Mcgregor, MN
8
Followers
89
Post
635
Views
ABOUT

With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcgregor, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mcgregor, MNPosted by
Mcgregor Daily

Mcgregor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mcgregor: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance
Mcgregor, MNPosted by
Mcgregor Daily

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(MCGREGOR, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mcgregor. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.