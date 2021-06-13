Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calais, ME

Sunday set for rain in Calais — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 9 days ago

(CALAIS, ME) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Calais Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Calais:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aSvKJBx00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Calais Dispatch

Calais Dispatch

Calais, ME
6
Followers
86
Post
926
Views
ABOUT

With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calais, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Calais, MEPosted by
Calais Dispatch

Calais Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Calais: Monday, June 21: Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then areas of fog overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight;
Calais, MEPosted by
Calais Dispatch

Calais calendar: Events coming up

1. Rock Your Pride!; 2. 2021 - Downeast Lakes 5-Miler; 3. StudioWorks Artist Talks & Open Studios: in person & on Zoom; 4. Service; 5. LAMPS Summer Concert Series: Scott Cleveland Trio, Minor Characters and Mike Bridges;
Calais, MEPosted by
Calais Dispatch

Calais is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(CALAIS, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calais. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Calais, MEPosted by
Calais Dispatch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CALAIS, ME) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Calais Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Calais, MEPosted by
Calais Dispatch

Cloudy forecast for Calais? Jump on it!

(CALAIS, ME.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Calais Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Calais, MEPosted by
Calais Dispatch

Live events coming up in Calais

1. Women’s Shooting and Hunting Workshop with Lars Jacob; 2. Washington Academy Varsity Baseball @ Calais; 3. Women's Novice Fly Fishing School; 4. Maine State Star Party 2021; 5. LAMPS Summer Concert Series 2021: Steele Hill Band, 7/3/21;