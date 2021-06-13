Cancel
Limon, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Limon

Limon Post
LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSvKIJE00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

