Daily Weather Forecast For Limon
LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.