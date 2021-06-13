Sunday sun alert in Enterprise — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ENTERPRISE, OR) A sunny Sunday is here for Enterprise, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Enterprise:

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



