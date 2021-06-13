Cancel
Enterprise, OR

Sunday sun alert in Enterprise — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Enterprise Today
 9 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, OR) A sunny Sunday is here for Enterprise, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Enterprise:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvKHQV00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Enterprise, OR
With Enterprise Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Enterprise, OR
