Lisbon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LISBON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
