Lisbon Today

Lisbon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lisbon Today
 9 days ago

LISBON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeMtu_0aSvKGXm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lisbon, ND
ABOUT

With Lisbon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

