“I didn’t always know what I wanted to do with my voice. I just knew I had to do something.”. And so he did. Three years ago, Riley Reed he questioned the status quo and what it means to be an artist when his creative studio was launched, Woke Beauty. Reading the wise prose that goes along with the stories of the subject he captures is like watching magic. May it help us to restructure life and purpose through poetry Arielle Estoria or to show them how to live with pleasure and liberation Keon Saghari, Reed his pen and paper is his microphone, and we are all ears. “What I’ve found the most is that the birth of Woke Beauty sparked something in me,” he writes. “The number of words can’t express my gratitude.” The feeling is mutual.