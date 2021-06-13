Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarendon, TX

Clarendon is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 9 days ago

(CLARENDON, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for Clarendon, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clarendon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvKDtb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clarendon Today

Clarendon Today

Clarendon, TX
0
Followers
84
Post
370
Views
ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarendon, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clarendon, TXPosted by
Clarendon Today

Weather Forecast For Clarendon

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clarendon: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during