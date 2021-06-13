A 'NATIONAL' DISASTER: How wild, reckless spending sent this country's first and last sports daily to an early grave — from someone who was there
Born on death row, The National Sports Daily perished of its own hand 30 years ago today, June 13, 1991. The headline screaming from the front page of the final edition of America’s first and, to date, only all-sports daily newspaper: “WE HAD A BALL.” Half of it must have fallen onto the composing-room floor. It should have read: “WE HAD A BALL … AND DROPPED IT.”deadspin.com