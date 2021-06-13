A 'NATIONAL' DISASTER: How wild, reckless spending sent this country's first and last sports daily to an early grave — from someone who was there

A San Diego woman took to social media to document the story of a thrift store night stand and a hidden note written by a childhood friend. Valencia Walker posted a video explaining how she purchased a set of second-hand nightstands from a local Goodwill store. Walker said she found a note hidden in one of the nightstands that appeared to have been written by a child. The note contained a series of phone numbers, including one listed for “Carly” that Walker, whose sister is named Carly, identified as her own childhood number. “We have not had a home phone, probably like 10 to 15 years. But what are the chances of that?” Walker said in the video. Walker said she found the girl’s name on another note hidden in the nightstands and a Facebook message confirmed the nightstands had once belonged to the family of a childhood friend. “My heart’s like a little trembly. This is really cool,” Walker said.