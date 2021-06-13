Cancel
A 'NATIONAL' DISASTER: How wild, reckless spending sent this country's first and last sports daily to an early grave — from someone who was there

Deadspin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn on death row, The National Sports Daily perished of its own hand 30 years ago today, June 13, 1991. The headline screaming from the front page of the final edition of America’s first and, to date, only all-sports daily newspaper: “WE HAD A BALL.” Half of it must have fallen onto the composing-room floor. It should have read: “WE HAD A BALL … AND DROPPED IT.”

deadspin.com
Tennissemoball.com

AP Sportlight

1918 -- Molla Bjurstedt wins the women's U.S. Lawn Tennis Association title for the fourth straight year, beating Eleanor Goss 6-4, 6-3. 1937 -- Joe Louis knocks out Jim Braddock in the eighth round at Chicago's Comiskey Park to win the world heavyweight title, which he would hold for 11 years.
Selma, CAHanford Sentinel

Raisin Capital of the World: Who was Selma's first sports team?

The first team sport made its debut June 1, 1885 and was the American pastime. The Fresno Expositor reported, “A match game of base-ball was played at Kingsburg yesterday between the Kingsburg nine and a picked nine from Selma” “The Selma boys were vanquished, the score standing: Kingsburg 40; Selma 8.”
NFLeasybranches.com

Laurel Hubbard is the first transgender athlete to compete in Olympics - Fox News

A New Zealand weightlifter—who has competed in men’s events in the past-- will become the first transgender competitor to qualify to be on the country’s women’s weightlifting team for Tokyo 2020. Pinstripe Alley. 1 days ago. Chris Gittens returns to Triple-A; An update on Zack Britton; Yankees make triple play...
NBAjioforme.com

Kevin Durant proves he’s the best player in the NBA, Tyler Glasnow accuses him of his injury in MLB – MLB Sports

Hello everyone, Click here for Shana McAllistonI’m excited to catch and deliver all the latest sports news. I saw last night Net Defeat Bucks Rise 3-2 in the series, awesome, what kind of game was it? Milwaukee almost escaped with a victory. Brooklyn was dragging at 17 at some point, and Milwaukee’s fast start put the home team in a tough position. But Nets did what we all knew and won.
New York City, NYPosted by
HealthDay

Health Highlights: June 21, 2021

Investigation Starts in 5 States After Imported of Dog Develops Rabies. A public health investigation is underway in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey and New York after an imported rescue dog was found to have rabies. At least 12 people were exposed to the dog, which was among 33 dogs...
Gamblingnielsen.com

Sports Betting: Who’s In and How Much of an Opportunity Do They Represent?

Turn on any live sporting event these days and you’ll likely see an abundance of ads during the commercial breaks enticing engaged fans to get in on the action by betting on various aspects of the games and matches they’re watching. Already a $154 million game in U.S. local TV spot advertising, online sports betting is the latest way that a handful of prolific gambling brands are tapping into the $780 billion opportunity that the country’s 7.3 million daily fantasy bettors bring to the table. But are they appealing to the right fans, focusing on the right sports and considering interested fans that have not yet rolled the dice?
NBAprosportsextra.com

Retired Chicago Bulls Player Dies Unexpectedly!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for the National Basketball Association. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back in mid April, former Philadelphia 76ers player Shaler Halimon passed away.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

This Former Minnesota Viking Died on the Operating Table, 10 Months Later He’s Launching His Musical Career…

If we’ve heard it once, we’ve heard it a million times. There seems to be some sort of invisible link between athletes that want to be musicians, and musicians that want to be athletes. Many times, it’s something as simple as physical size or skill that keeps one from the other. At 5’3” Prince Rogers Nelson wasn’t going to be an NBA player no matter his love for basketball. That’s why, when someone bridges that gap, even semi-successfully it’s a pretty impressive feat.
San Diego, CAhappi927.com

How wild is this?

A San Diego woman took to social media to document the story of a thrift store night stand and a hidden note written by a childhood friend. Valencia Walker posted a video explaining how she purchased a set of second-hand nightstands from a local Goodwill store. Walker said she found a note hidden in one of the nightstands that appeared to have been written by a child. The note contained a series of phone numbers, including one listed for “Carly” that Walker, whose sister is named Carly, identified as her own childhood number. “We have not had a home phone, probably like 10 to 15 years. But what are the chances of that?” Walker said in the video. Walker said she found the girl’s name on another note hidden in the nightstands and a Facebook message confirmed the nightstands had once belonged to the family of a childhood friend. “My heart’s like a little trembly. This is really cool,” Walker said.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Former sports reporter says she was raped by MLB player

A former sportswriter says she was the victim of sexual violence by an active MLB player in 2002. Kat O'Brien, formerly of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram as well as Newsday, opened up in a recent New York Times opinion piece about a disturbing incident in which she claims she was raped by a player in a hotel room while she was working on a story.
LifestyleThe Morning News

Tuesday Headlines: Tuna, or not tuna.

The Supreme Court unanimously agreed that the NCAA's limits on the ways schools compensate athletes violate antitrust laws. / BuzzFeed News. A new report finds algorithmic bias in medicine is influencing nearly every aspect of how patients are treated. / STAT. "I procured more than 60 inches worth of Subway...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Too Terrified to Move’: Sports Journalist Speaks Out About Rape by MLB Player

In a heartbreaking essay in The New York Times, journalist Kat O’Brien—who spent years covering baseball, including the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees—revealed for the first time that she was raped by an MLB player early in her career. O’Brien said she blamed herself for many years after the 2002 assault, worried that it would “ruin” her career if anyone found out. She said the assault took place in a hotel room where she was interviewing the player. “While it was happening, I couldn’t process that it was happening to me,” she wrote. “I said no, again and again. Too terrified to move, I froze.”
Kenosha, WInorthwoodsleague.com

The Kenosha Kingfish, Duke’s Country Saloon, and Coins Sports Bar Team Up to Introduce a “Baseball First”

The Kenosha Kingfish, Duke’s Country Saloon, and Coins Sports Bar are excited to announce a great new addition to Historic Simmons Field in 2021! Located right down the third base line, this new area is home to baseball’s first outdoor regulation size permanent bowling alley, and is referred to as the “Shake, Rattle and Roll Zone” after the legendary Elvis Presley. Jerry Cousin, co-owner of C-Squared Hospitality—the parent company of Duke’s and Coins—said in a statement, “We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with the Kenosha Kingfish and the opportunity to help support not-profit organizations here in Kenosha.” The Shake, Rattle and Roll Zone will have a suggested minimum donation for fans to try and bowl for a strike on the newly installed bowling alley. Funds raised will go to support that night’s community partner.
Politicstalkingbiznews.com

Washington Post appoints Miller Sydney bureau chief

Michael Miller has been named Sydney bureau chief at The Washington Post, a new bureau for The Post. Miller starts in mid-July. Miller has been with The Post since 2015 and is currently serving as a local enterprise reporter. Prior to joining The Post, Miller was a senior staff writer...