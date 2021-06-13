Cancel
Petersburg, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Petersburg

Petersburg News Watch
 9 days ago

PETERSBURG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aSvK7gU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Petersburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

