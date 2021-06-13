Republic Weather Forecast
REPUBLIC, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
