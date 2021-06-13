Cancel
Ganado, TX

Jump on Ganado's rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Ganado Dispatch
Ganado Dispatch
 9 days ago

(GANADO, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ganado Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ganado:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aSvK1O800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado, TX
With Ganado Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Ganado, TX
Ganado, TXPosted by
Ganado Dispatch

