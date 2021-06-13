Cancel
Au Gres, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Au Gres

Posted by 
Au Gres News Watch
Au Gres News Watch
 9 days ago

AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvJzrK00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres, MI
With Au Gres News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

