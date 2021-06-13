Daily Weather Forecast For Au Gres
AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.