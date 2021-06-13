I Was Skeptical of This Buzzy Mood-Boosting Drink-and Then I Tried It
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to food and beverages marketed as wellness products, I'm skeptical at best. For me, any "wellness" to be found in food and drink is whatever vitamins and nutrients happen to be included. In other words, I'm the sort of person who raises a very strong eyebrow toward anything that promises to be brain, mood, or mindset-altering.www.foodandwine.com