Plains, MT

Weather Forecast For Plains

Posted by 
Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 9 days ago

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvJvKQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plains, MT
ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

