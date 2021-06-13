Weather Forecast For Plains

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 53 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



