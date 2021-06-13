Weather Forecast For Plains
PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
