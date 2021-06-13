Cancel
Marsing, ID

Marsing Weather Forecast

Marsing Digest
 9 days ago

MARSING, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aSvJsgF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

With Marsing Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

