Sunday Weather Xtreme Video: One More Day of Storms, Then Drier Air Ahead, Still Watching for Late Week Gulf Tropical Development

By Bill Murray
alabamawx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune has started off on a wet note across Central Alabama, especially for areas west of I-65, but that will be changing in coming days thanks to a trough over the eastern United States that will begin to exert its will on our weather. It could also open the door for a little tropical trouble by mid to late week in the Gulf of Mexico and for the northern Gulf Coast. Let’s dig into the details.

