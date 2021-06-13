Duchesne Daily Weather Forecast
DUCHESNE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
