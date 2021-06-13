Daily Weather Forecast For Frankfort

FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



