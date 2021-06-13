Cancel
Beresford, SD

Beresford Daily Weather Forecast

Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 9 days ago

BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvJfS200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

