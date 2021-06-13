Cancel
Fairview, OK

Fairview Weather Forecast

Fairview Digest
 9 days ago

FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvJdga00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

