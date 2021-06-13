Fairview Weather Forecast
FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
