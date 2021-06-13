4-Day Weather Forecast For Exmore

EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



