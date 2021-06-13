Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exmore, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Exmore

Posted by 
Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 9 days ago

EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0aSvJZ6Y00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
13
Followers
89
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exmore, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Wednesday has sun for Exmore — 3 ways to make the most of it

(EXMORE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Exmore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Tuesday sun alert in Exmore — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EXMORE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Exmore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EXMORE, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Exmore Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.