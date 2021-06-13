Machias Daily Weather Forecast
MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
