Machias, ME

Machias Daily Weather Forecast

Machias Dispatch
 9 days ago

MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aSvJSvT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Machias, ME
