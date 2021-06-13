Cancel
Leon, WV

Rainy forecast for Leon? Jump on it!

Leon Daily
Leon Daily
 9 days ago

(LEON, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Leon Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvJQA100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Leon, WV
ABOUT

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

