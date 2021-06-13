Cancel
Barnum, MN

Weather Forecast For Barnum

Barnum News Alert
 9 days ago

BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvJPHI00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

