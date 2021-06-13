Cancel
New Town, ND

New Town Weather Forecast

New Town News Flash
 9 days ago

NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvJLzc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Town, NDPosted by
Take advantage of Monday sun in New Town

(NEW TOWN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Town. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
