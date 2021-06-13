3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Wagner
(WAGNER, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wagner. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wagner:
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.