Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wagner, SD

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Wagner

Posted by 
Wagner Post
Wagner Post
 9 days ago

(WAGNER, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wagner. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wagner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvJJEA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wagner Post

Wagner Post

Wagner, SD
5
Followers
77
Post
463
Views
ABOUT

With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagner, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dannemora, NYPosted by
Dannemora Daily

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dannemora

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dannemora: Tuesday, June 22: Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear
Kingston, TNPosted by
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel

Kingston Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingston: Tuesday, June 22: Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while
York, PAPosted by
York News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For York

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in York: Tuesday, June 22: Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Partly sunny
Bridgeville, DEPosted by
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel

Bridgeville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeville: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June
Wagner, SDPosted by
Wagner Post

Weather Forecast For Wagner

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wagner: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Chance of
Naalehu, HIPosted by
Naalehu News Watch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Naalehu: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight; Thursday, June 24: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the
Vandergrift, PAPosted by
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel

Vandergrift Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vandergrift: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June
Kittanning, PAPosted by
Kittanning Digest

Weather Forecast For Kittanning

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kittanning: Tuesday, June 22: Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
Donora, PAPosted by
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June
Parsonsfield, MEPosted by
Parsonsfield News Beat

Daily Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Parsonsfield: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday,
Hamilton, INPosted by
Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hamilton: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and
Bonners Ferry, IDPosted by
Bonners Ferry News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bonners Ferry: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
Spicer, MNPosted by
Spicer Updates

Spicer Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spicer: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Chance of showers
Braddock, PAPosted by
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Braddock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Braddock: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly sunny