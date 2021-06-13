Cancel
Internet

This Week's Batch of Sadly Accurate Adulting Tweets

abbyadler
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being an adult has pros and cons. On the one hand, you're more independent and powerful than ever, but on the other hand, with great power comes great responsibility. And that responsibility isn't a price we're always willing to pay. The thing about adulting is that even though you're not down to accomplish all of your responsibilities, you still gotta. The people of Twitter have to undergo the neverending cycle of adulting on a weekly basis, and we're sure you could relate. Scroll down for this week's best adulting tweets.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
#Adulting
