This Week's Batch of Sadly Accurate Adulting Tweets

Are you sick of politics? Is reading about voter suppression giving you the blues? Well, grow up! The world is falling apart and you need to be on top of every bit of it because you work at the White House. Oh, you don’t? You’re just trying to live your life as a regular citizen? Well, my mistake. You deserve a break from the news. In fact, you deserve a reminder of why Twitter was great. It used to be a place to share funny stories and jokes. Thankfully, that’s still the case if you look hard enough. These funny tweets prove it.