Daily Weather Forecast For Shippenville
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
