Shippenville, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Shippenville

Posted by 
Shippenville Dispatch
 9 days ago

SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aSvJC3500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shippenville, PA
ABOUT

With Shippenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

