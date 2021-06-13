Cancel
Bloomfield, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bloomfield

Bloomfield News Watch
 9 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0aSvJBAM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

