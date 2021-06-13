Cancel
Hoopa, CA

A rainy Sunday in Hoopa — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Hoopa Bulletin
 9 days ago

(HOOPA, CA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Hoopa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoopa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aSvJ5xF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hoopa, CA
With Hoopa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
