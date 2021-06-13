Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlinton, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Marlinton

Posted by 
Marlinton News Beat
Marlinton News Beat
 9 days ago

MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aSvJ3Bn00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marlinton News Beat

Marlinton News Beat

Marlinton, WV
8
Followers
81
Post
606
Views
ABOUT

With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlinton, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Marlinton, WVPosted by
Marlinton News Beat

Marlinton is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(MARLINTON, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marlinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!