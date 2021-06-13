Cancel
Santa Rosa, NM

Sunday rain in Santa Rosa: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Times
 9 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, NM) Sunday is set to be rainy in Santa Rosa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Rosa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvIyry00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Rosa, NM
With Santa Rosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

