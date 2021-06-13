Lovell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LOVELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
