Lovell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LOVELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 103 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 106 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



