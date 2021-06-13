Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bottineau, ND

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Bottineau Times
Bottineau Times
 9 days ago

(BOTTINEAU, ND) A sunny Sunday is here for Bottineau, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bottineau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvIsZc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bottineau Times

Bottineau Times

Bottineau, ND
3
Followers
73
Post
532
Views
ABOUT

With Bottineau Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bottineau, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Bottineau Times

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bottineau

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bottineau: Saturday, June 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, June 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Mostly