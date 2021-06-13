Daily Weather Forecast For Clayton
CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.