Campo News Flash

Campo Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 9 days ago

CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvImWU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Campo, CA
ABOUT

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Weather#Campo Weather Forecast#Campo
