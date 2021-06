The sight of footballers taking the knee is set to become a familiar one over the course of Euro 2020 – ahead of England games, at the very least.Fans who have followed the Premier League and other competitions in England over the last year will already be accustomed to players kneeling ahead of kick-off, while the gesture has been adopted elsewhere around Europe at times, too.The action of kneeling ahead of a sports event began in 2016 when NFL quarter-back Colin Kaepernick did so in the US to protest racial inequality, and the gesture found its way into football...