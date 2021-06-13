Allison T. Garrett of Prison Break Coaching: “You have to Know What That Means”
The first thing you need is to Know Who You Are-You must remember or imagine what it is like to be healed. When I look back at some of my worst days, there was a time when I was doing bad for so long, I forgot what it looked or felt like to be healed or whole. So much so I could not even think of a time when I was after a lifetime of loss and change. I had to imagine it. The power to fulfill anything lies within the power to define it. Begin to get to know who the healed you looks like.thriveglobal.com