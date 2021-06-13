Allison T. Garrett of Prison Break Coaching: “You have to Know What That Means”

The first night I met L’Wren Scott, she played footsie with me under a table in a New York restaurant. It was 2006 and my husband Jason and I were in the city to watch the Rolling Stones play a tiny, brilliant gig in a club. Mick is an old friend and had invited us to dinner after the show. I knew he had a new girlfriend but he is famously enigmatic and I’d never met her. When we arrived at the table, L’Wren was already sitting there with Mick and another couple. I sank into the chair opposite and for the rest of the night couldn’t take my eyes off her. She was utterly mesmerising, all long arms and long fingers and long black hair. She just had this quality; she was breathtaking, like a creature from another planet.