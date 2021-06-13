Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Allison T. Garrett of Prison Break Coaching: “You have to Know What That Means”

By Pirie Jones Grossman
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first thing you need is to Know Who You Are-You must remember or imagine what it is like to be healed. When I look back at some of my worst days, there was a time when I was doing bad for so long, I forgot what it looked or felt like to be healed or whole. So much so I could not even think of a time when I was after a lifetime of loss and change. I had to imagine it. The power to fulfill anything lies within the power to define it. Begin to get to know who the healed you looks like.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Prison Break Coaching#Tedx#Leukemia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Meditation
Related
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If You Love Someone More Than They Love You, Here's What To Do

I think we can all agree that unrequited love is one of the worst feelings imaginable. The pain of becoming attached to someone in a way that isn't mutual can be so unbelievably traumatizing. The thought of saying “I love you” and hearing crickets in response is crushing. But even if it isn’t that obvious of a rejection, any instance of loving someone who doesn’t love you back can be painful.
Albert Einsteindowningtowntimes.com

Don;t Retire, ReFire: What have we learned?

Now that we’re, for the most part, back into the swing of things and the hustle and bustle of the world has returned, do you, on some level, long for the quiet of a year ago, minus the threat of a fatal virus?. Are you finding it difficult to jump...
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

What Does It Really Mean To Have An "Inferiority Complex"?

Feelings of insecurity are common, but there is a fine line between a sense of humility and a sense of inferiority. The original notion of an inferiority complex was born back in the late 1800s, but today mental health professionals focus on how feelings of low self-esteem and inadequacy are symptoms of other, more complicated mental and emotional health concerns.
ChinaPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Hilarious Southern Sayings You Absolutely Have to Know

I was having lunch with my friend Mary Catherine when she said something that almost offended me. She looked me dead in the eye and said “well when you get home and get done with all your rat killing just give me a call.” I was so taken aback and asked her to repeat herself. After I realized she said what I thought she said, I said “you really think I have rats in my house?”
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Write What You Know—But Not Exactly

Yesterday I got an email from a former writing student who had dazzled me a couple of years ago. He worked as a shepherd in New Zealand, and so had no ability to network with a local writing group, but his writing skills were superb. To me, it seemed he had the sophisticated sensibilities of a Hollywood pro.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Mindful Are You in Your Relationship?

New research suggests that there are five parts to being a mindful partner. Being a mindful partner involves mindful awareness in attention and action toward one’s partner. It also includes nonreactivity in conflict, emotional awareness of one’s partner, intentional acceptance and compassion, and self-compassion. We hear a lot about the...
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

‘My friend L’Wren seemed to have it all – you never know what someone is coping with in their head’

The first night I met L’Wren Scott, she played footsie with me under a table in a New York restaurant. It was 2006 and my husband Jason and I were in the city to watch the Rolling Stones play a tiny, brilliant gig in a club. Mick is an old friend and had invited us to dinner after the show. I knew he had a new girlfriend but he is famously enigmatic and I’d never met her. When we arrived at the table, L’Wren was already sitting there with Mick and another couple. I sank into the chair opposite and for the rest of the night couldn’t take my eyes off her. She was utterly mesmerising, all long arms and long fingers and long black hair. She just had this quality; she was breathtaking, like a creature from another planet.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Callan Blount Fleming of Spark Collective: “Know who you are and what you have to say”

The second piece of advice is to take rejection less personally and to see it as redirection. Especially when you’re passionate about something, it’s hard to separate the work from yourself or not be dismayed when an opportunity doesn’t pan out. What I’ve noticed, though, is that rejection often opens up a new opportunity or redirects me elsewhere, and if I can take a moment to learn from the feedback, it improves my practice or product.
ReligionIndependent Tribune

YOU NEVER KNOW: Christians, what are they?

My wife likes reality shows. Me, not so much. However, I do occasionally watch an episode or two. And this is why I was inspired to write this piece. During an episode of Americas Next Top Model, there was a contestant who claimed to be a Christian. Now, on its surface that doesn’t mean much.
Healthmentalitch.com

How to Know If You Have Impacted Wisdom Teeth

There are many things that we cannot control in life and the moment a wisdom tooth decides to come in is one of them! The truth is, wisdom teeth can decide to erupt at any time however, generally choose to make their debut between the age of 17 to 25 but can present themselves in the much later stages of life! Sometimes however not always, developing wisdom teeth can come with problems, resulting in suffering from impacted wisdom teeth!
Food & Drinksucpress.edu

#JustFood21: What Does Food Justice Mean to You?

This year’s JustFood21 conference, organized by ASFS, AFHVS, CAFS, and SAFN, centers on the theme of food justice, highlighting how food is ensconced in systems of exclusion, oppression, and power. We reached out to several of our recently published authors in this field to ask: What does food justice mean to you?
Religionam630theword.com

What Does it Mean to Have the Patience of Job?

In a society in which we prize instant everything, waiting for anything seems old-fashioned and maybe even distasteful. But patience is a deeply biblical concept, the practice of which has the potential to allow us to live wisely and well in a fallen world, trusting in the purposes and promises of our good God. The Bible instructs us to be “imitators of those who through faith and patience inherit the promises” (Hebrews 6:12). Job is one of those highlighted in Scripture for his remarkable patience.
HealthHouston Chronicle

Addiction treatment had failed. Could brain surgery save him?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - After nearly two decades of hardcore drug addiction - after overdoses and rehabs and relapses, homelessness and dead friends and ruined lives - Gerod Buckhalter had one choice left, and he knew it. He could go on the same way and die young in someone's home or...
Women's HealthThe Fix

The Challenges of Mothers in Sobriety

Women who struggle with addiction and are pregnant or mothers face some of the most daunting challenges in the population of substance abusers. The typical problems of addiction present themselves -- ruined relationships, jail time, financial troubles, bad physical and mental health -- and then include the fears of physically harming a child during pregnancy with either drug use or methadone to manage opioid addiction, an inability to breastfeed with drugs in the milk supply, fears of having a child removed from custody, and paralyzing guilt at how addiction has harmed the child.
Family RelationshipsFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: A dad's Fathers Day gift to his kids: being present

EVERY JUNE, dads across the country receive an array of gifts from their children on Father’s Day. Whether it is an eccentric homemade card, or a Popsicle stick picture frame, or a tie that will be worn in public once (maybe), or the coveted World’s Best Dad coffee mug or trophy, a child will proudly give this sentiment of their love, watching joyfully as it’s opened.