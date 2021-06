Denmark’s Christian Eriksen given CPR by medial employees after collapsing on pitch throughout Euro 2020 soccer match. Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed whereas taking part in and was given CPR by medical employees throughout his aspect’s Euro 2020 soccer match with Finland in Rome, Italy on Saturday. The sport has been suspended.A Newpaper24 photographer on the match noticed Eriksen elevate his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher.Eriksen collapsed out of the blue within the forty second minute of the match whereas operating close to the left touchline. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to help him, with Delaney…