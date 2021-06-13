Commentary: A retired priest reflects…

Cancel
By Michael D. Langan
Father Dave Gallivan, an old friend from Buffalo, now a priest almost 60 years and living in retirement, told me this story. Father Dave has done his service. He’s been a long time missionary to Peru, representative of the Catholic Bishops in Washington, DC for years, and pastor at a number of churches in the Diocese of Buffalo, began his reflection this way:

“Years ago, about two years after my ordination, I was serving the Catholic Church in Lima, Peru. A neighbor of mine there, the mother of Alberto Tarazona, who lived in not much more than a shack, asked me to go to El Monton, a prison about five miles from the sea, to visit her son.”

“I didn’t want to go. The prison was a scary place with a bad reputation. I confess that I had no interest in undertaking this particular ‘corporal work of mercy.’ In some ways, I was just a kid myself, out of a large Irish family, just a few years older than Alberto. But I went to El Monton and I was glad I did.”

“Alberto was a teenager, and I forgot what he was in for, perhaps petty larceny. He seemed a nice kid, dressed in rags, as he approached me in El Monton.” The prison was a scary place, dirty, guards around, and prisoners who seemed dispossessed, deprived of possessions.

“Alberto came right up to me and hugged me, and said, “Father David,” you came to see me! We visited for an hour or two, leaning against a wall. I don’t remember what we talked about. It helped that I spoke Spanish equally well as English. When I returned to the parish and told his mother about him, she wouldn’t stop kissing my feet!” I was so embarrassed.

As the years passed, I was given different assignments in various places. I visited Castro in Cuba as an aide to the Catholic bishops, for example. It was some years later, perhaps ten, that I returned to my parish in Peru for a visit. Alberto was out of jail, married with a child, and had a job doing construction work. He came to my parish to see me.”

“This is what he said: Father Dave, remember when you came to see me in El Monton?”

“I nodded ‘yes.’

Alberto continued. And what he said reminded me of Matthew 25:31-40 in the Bible: “I was in prison and you came to visit me. Now, ten years later, Alberto continued, I still remember how important that was to me.”

“I want to thank you now,” Alberto said, giving me a hug that almost crushed me.”

“So, Father Dave reminded me, “Next time you’re wondering if missionary work and acts of mercy are important, remember this little story.”

I won’t forget.

Michael D. Langan is the NBC-2.com Culture Critic. He has written for the BBC, The Dublin Review of Books and numerous U.S. publications.

